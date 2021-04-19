South Plains wildlife experts warn against interacting with these animals

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s officially nesting season for wildlife animals who have already started making appearances around the Lubbock area as spring temperatures become more apparent.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reminding residents to stay clear of these animals and refrain from lending a helping hand when it isn’t necessary.

“People have big hearts and we really appreciate that,” said Deputy Director of Wildlife Meredith Longoria, “but they’ll see a young fledgling on the ground next to a tree during that part of the natural process where birds are learning to fly, and people think it’s an abandoned baby and take it away from its natural setting.”

Gail Barnes with South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says it’s something they’ve also seen with bunnies, squirrels and even bats.

“The bats are migrating up through this area so do not touch bats, they are considered to be rabies vectors,” said Barnes. “That does not mean they have rabies but there’s a possibility.”

The best thing to do if you think a wildlife animal is in danger is to keep an eye on it for a day and if it still looks distressed contact a local wildlife rehabilitator like Barnes.

You can call her at (806) 799-2142 and she’ll give you step by step instructions on how to safely retrieve the animal and turn it into the center.