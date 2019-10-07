South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Inc. hosting Open House on Saturday, October 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the SPWRC Inc.:

The South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Inc. will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 12th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Wildlife Center is only open to the public twice a year. The Open House is a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes at the wildlife rehabilitation center.

Dr. Lou Densmore of Texas Tech University will be presenting a program from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. His topic will be “Snakes of Texas” and will include live specimens. He will be available following the program for a Question and Answer session. Visitors will also be able to photograph and interact with some of the live specimens.

Attendees can take a self-guided tour of the facilities which are located on the east side of Indiana Avenue at 95th Street. Volunteers, interns and staff will be on hand to answer questions about the resident Wildlife Ambassadors and the animals currently being cared for at the center until they can be released.

Cost of admission to the Open House is a donation of $1.00 per person. Parking is available just south of the Wildlife Center at the Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. It is suggested that visitors enter from the east side (or rear) parking area to avoid traffic and congestion along Indiana Ave.

Background Information

The South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Inc. was founded by Carol Mitchell Lee in 1988. South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Inc. is an IRS determined 501(c) 3 non-profit facility that cares for orphaned, injured, ill and displaced wild animals, with the ultimate goal of returning wildlife back to its natural habitat. SPWRC holds state and federal permits, but receives NO funding, whatsoever, from either regulating agency. SPWRC operations are maintained through donations, gifts, grants, educational programs, memorials and fundraising events.

