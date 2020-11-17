South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center takes care of rare hairless opossum

LUBBOCK, Texas — A hairless opossum was found and taken to the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Lubbock, and it may be the cutest thing you see all day.

Staff at the SPRC originally thought the little creature was a hairless cat.

“This arm comes out of the box, and it’s hairless. I’m like, oh my gosh, it’s a hairless cat,” said Gail Barnes, executive director of the South Plains Rehabilitation Center. “We open it up, and it’s a hairless possum.”

People from all around the country are sending in cute little knit sweaters for the opossum that is trying to survive winter.

