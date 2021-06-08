Southcrest Baptist Church to host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic every Wednesday in June

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock Health Department will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesdays throughout the month of June at Southcrest Baptist Church, located at 3801 S. Loop 289.

Wednesday, June 9 – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

This is a walk-in only clinic. No appointments necessary.

Moderna (1st and 2nd doses) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to those ages 18 years or older.

If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.

If you have any questions, please call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.