LUBBOCK, Texas— A group of 7th grade students at Southcrest Christian School were national winners at the 21st annual eCYBERMISSION National Judging & Educational Event by the U.S Army Educational Outreach Program Friday. The team at Southcrest Christian was known as H2O Bros.

Students across the country from sixth grade through ninth grade participated in the eCYBERMISSION STEM competition and students were encouraged to promote teamwork, self-discovery and use real-life applications of STEM.

Students were also encouraged to “identify a problem in their community and either research the problem using science or solve it using engineering,” said the release.

According to the press release, H2O Bros developed an innovative method by using centrifuge technology- a device used to separate particles from a solution- and distillation to “clean the produced and flowback water that comes to the surface during fracking extraction.”

The annual eCYBERMISSION took place on June 26 through June 29 and each student from the winning teams earned $10,000 in U.S EE Savings Bonds at maturity.

“The National Winners of eCybermission demonstrate the transformative power of STEM education and the ability of young minds to make a positive impact in their communities,” expressed AEOP Cooperative Agreement Manager, Christina Weber.

To register for the Fall 2023-2024 eCYBERMISSION, visit www.ecybermission.com.