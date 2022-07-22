Students from Southcrest Christian and a team of former Southcrest students interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their recent experience at the 20th Annual eCybermission Competition in Washington D.C.

The weeklong event, which took place June 27 – July 1 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., saw four National Finalist teams per grade level from across the country compete for the grand prize. Teams presented their eCYBERMISSION projects to a panel of senior Scientist and Engineer judges from the U.S. Army, who then unanimously selected the National Winner for each grade level. Winners were announced at the National Awards Banquet, which took place on July 1.

Southcrest Christian 7th graders Jett Hurst and Annerson Dooley of the “Plastic Patrol Team were crowned National winners for their grade and won $10,000 in U.S. EE Savings Bonds at maturity. They came out ahead of nearly 8,500 students across the country.

Two additional Lubbock teams competed as well. Mathew Nall, Noah Bueermann, Will Oswald and Emily Forbes of “Counterfeit Catchers”, as well as Caleb Cole-Smith and his sister Caitlyn Cole-Smith of the “Biochange” team. All 3 Lubbock teams won first place in the State and Regional rounds of the competition, and all 3 teams placed top 5 in the country.”

“The U.S. Army prides itself on values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. In dedicating their time, energy, and minds to addressing problems that they see in their communities, these students have shown a true dedication to these values,” said Christina Weber, AEOP Cooperative Agreement Manager. “Congratulations to this year’s eCYBERMISSION National Winners. We are excited to see how they continue to use their talents to create a better Nation through STEM.”

“The STEM projects presented this year by these imaginative teams provide true solutions to many of the challenges our communities are facing,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., Executive Director, NSTA. “Congratulations to the National Winners and their Team Advisors on their outstanding projects that represent the kind of collaboration, creativity, and ingenuity that not only benefits the community, but also inspires other students who see that they can be problem solvers too.”

Registration for the 2022-2023 eCYBERMISSION competition opens in the fall. To learn more about eCYBERMISSION, please visit www.ecybermission.com.

About eCYBERMISSION

eCYBERMISSION is an online science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competition for students in grades six through nine that promotes teamwork, self-discovery, and the real-life applications of STEM. Students work in teams, with the help of a Team Advisor, to choose a problem in their community to explore with science or solve with engineering. Students experience STEM firsthand and learn how they can use it to change the world while interacting with STEM professionals and competing for state, regional, and national awards. eCYBERMISSION students have applied for and received patents, expanded their projects into businesses, and achieved further national recognition, including the first ever TIME’s “Kid of the Year”. eCYBERMISSION is part of the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP) and is administered by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA).

About the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP)

The United States Army has long recognized that a scientifically and technologically literate citizenry is our nation’s best hope for a secure, rewarding, and successful future. For over 50 years, the U.S. Army has supported a wide range of educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for our youth, college, and graduate students, as well as our valued teachers. Through AEOP, the U.S. Army continues its long tradition and strong commitment to the advancement of STEM education and literacy. Leveraging its most valuable assets – world-class scientists and engineers and research facilities – AEOP offers our nation’s youth and teachers a collaborative, cohesive portfolio of opportunities that effectively engage future workforce generations in meaningful, real-world STEM experiences, competitions, and paid internships. For more information about AEOP, please visit www.usaeop.com.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field.

(Press release provided by Businesswire, a Berkshire Hathaway Company and the The U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program)