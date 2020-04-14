Southern Specialty nursing home taken off quarantine

LUBBOCK, Texas — Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing has been taken off quarantine, the City of Lubbock confirmed to everythinglubbock.com on Tuesday.

While Southern Specialty is off of heightened surveillance, it still must follow the emergency guidelines that all Lubbock nursing homes must follow.

It was put on quarantine after it had one case of COVID-19, according to the city. The confirmed case was an employee, the city added.

The news comes at a time when a startlingly high percentage of Lubbock’s COVID-19 related cases come from nursing homes. 164 of the city’s 317 cases are connected to nursing homes: more than 50 percent.

That number includes both employees and residents of nursing homes.

In addition, a large number of the county’s deaths have been connected to nursing homes — 19 of 21 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center was the home under the most scrutiny, as a city official confirmed on Friday that a majority of nursing home cases were from Whisperwood.

Still, the city put three other nursing homes under surveillance in addition to Whisperwood: Heritage Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lakeside Rehabilitation Center and Southern Specialty.