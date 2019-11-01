Southwest Airlines Announces New Non-Stop Service from Lubbock to Houston Hobby

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning in April 2020, Southwest Airlines will offer non-stop service from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) to Houston Hobby (HOU). The new service will run six days a week, Sunday through Friday.

“Southwest Airlines has been a great partner with LBB over the years,” said Executive Director of Aviation Kelly Campbell. “This new service is a testament to our partnership and its continued growth.”

“We are very excited to see the news of the non-stop service to Houston Hobby,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “This is another example of the growth of our region, our marketplace and the investment we are making in our airport.”

This new service officially starts April 14, 2020.

