LUBBOCK, Texas — Nationwide flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines Monday impacted Lubbock. At about 2:00 p.m. there were five canceled departures in Lubbock and four canceled arrivals.

CNBC reported 58% of Southwest flights were canceled because of winter weather. Multiple news outlets reported hundreds of Southwest cancellations on Christmas Day. On Monday afternoon, the number went up dramatically.

Click here to see the current list of arrivals and departures at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Southwest issued a statement Monday afternoon, saying in part, “With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable.”

“And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning,” Southwest said. “We’ll work to make things right.”

Was it staff shortage? Southwest said no.

“We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent…,” the statement said.

If you still want to get to your destination, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as it has seats.

The Associated Press reported major airlines – including Delta, American, Southwest, Air Canada, Alaska, Frontier and Spirit – waived change fees during the winter storm. Airlines are not required to put you on another airline’s flight, but they can, and sometimes do.