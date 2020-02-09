SPARC holds monthly wheelchair dodgeball and ultimate frisbee event

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday the South Plains Adaptive Recreation Club (SPARC), held their wheelchair dodgeball and ultimate frisbee event at the Texas Tech Recreation Center at 1 p.m.

The group meets the second Saturday of every month, with people of different skill level, ages and disabilities. Heather Beaugh, an occupational therapist and organizer of SPARC, said she got the idea after one of her own patients wanted to get active.

“We started this group, my coworker and I, and we have several therapists and other people in the community,” she said.

Beaugh said although they encourage people with spinal cord injuries to participate, they invite anyone to make it out. They even provide extra wheelchairs for people who wish to participate.

“Afterwads we hang out and so it’s kind of like a support group. So people will come who have a new injury and they’ll be able to talk to the people that have been here, had to deal with an injury for a while and they can get advice,” Beaugh said. “It’s really great seeing people that don’t always feel like they have the opportunities, to show them that they do.”

For more information about SPARC, visit their Facebook page.