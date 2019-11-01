Spay and neuter clinic hoping to open in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A spay and neuter clinic is hoping to open in Lubbock in the spring of 2020.

The clinic would help out Lubbock Animal Services, which is often overpopulated due to owners not spaying and neutering their pets.

“We’re going to be targeting the low income population, the people that would not normally go to full service veterinary clinics,” said Angie Skinner, who hopes to start the clinic. “There’s a lot of people that can’t afford spay and neuter prices. Now with the volume coming in and out of the shelter.”

Skinner said veterinarians that volunteer for LAS aren’t able to keep up with the number of animals that need to be spayed and neutered.

The clinic would charge $55 to spay and neuter a dog, while a veterinarian would charge between $150 and $200. It needs $80,000 to get up and running. When it is functioning, it hopes to help 30 animals daily.