LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

With a limited number of tickets still available, the South Plains College Office of Development and Alumni Relations is happy to announce the event will be held entirely in-person. Set for 6 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 26) at the Mallet Event Center, guests are welcome to wear masks, but no restrictions are mandated.

“Our office has remained flexible to make changes in the interest of the health and safety of our guests,” said Jordan Flores, director of development and alumni relations. “We feel confident about bringing our friends back together. So much goes into an event of this magnitude, and we are grateful to return to our traditional, in-person event.

“This event will be a great opportunity for us all to celebrate South Plains College and raise money for our students,” he said. “We appreciate everyone’s support as we have prepared for this event.”

Silent auction items may be viewed online at https://spcf2022.ggo.bid. Any supporter can also donate on that same website. To participate in the silent auction, patrons must attend the event and bid in person on auction items. Scholarship Gala guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a live auction and several raffles.

The Gala’s proceeds are entirely dedicated to student scholarships.

For more information about the auction or other ways to be involved with the Scholarship Gala, contact Missy Passmore, coordinator of alumni relations at SPC, in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations at (806) 716-2103 or by email at mpassmore@southplainscollege.edu.

For tickets, contact the Office of Development and Alumni Relations at (806) 716-2019.

