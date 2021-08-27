SPC honors fallen Sgt. Josh Bartlett with $10,000 memorial scholarship

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Friday, South Plains College and the latest class of law enforcement graduates surprised the family of a fallen Lubbock County SWAT Officer with a scholarship in his name.

The Sgt. Josh Bartlett Memorial Scholarship is a $10,000 endowment that will reward select law enforcement students with $500 a year toward their studies.

Kenny Burns, Bartlett’s friend and associate professor of law enforcement at South Plains College, said he hopes this scholarship will continue the late sergeant’s legacy at the college.

“This is the first academy that he didn’t quite make it to, and we feel his absence,” Burns said. “Josh was definitely a part of this academy. He was never employed; he wouldn’t allow himself to be. But every academy since his graduation in 2012 here at South Plains College, he has been a part of. We’re just going to make sure that from this point on, he’s still a part of this academy.”

Bartlett’s wife, Rebecca, and his two children were in attendance. According to Mr. Burns, this scholarship was Mrs. Bartlett’s first wish to honor her fallen husband. Mr. Burns worked with the new class of officers to ensure he could honor it.

“The students stepped up, and they said this is something we want to do,” President of South Plains College Robin Satterwhite said. “We want to do it for his family. We want to make sure to honor him the way he deserves to be honored. So, it’s a very, very special night.”