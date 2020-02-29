SPC hosting groundbreaking ceremony for science building renovation on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from South Plains College:

South Plains College will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Center at 11 a.m. on Feb. 29 (Saturday) in the parking lot on C.M. Sanders Drive, west of the Student Center. The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public.

The Wheeler Science Center is being made possible through the generous support of three lead partners: the William R. and Sandra L. Wheeler Charitable Foundation, the Helen Jones Foundation, Inc., and the Montgomery Family Foundation. Representatives from these foundations will be in attendance and will be recognized by the college during the ceremony.

The project includes the construction of 22,789 square feet of new instructional space and renovation and updating of 21,307 square feet of the current building. Central to the project’s design concept is construction of a 12,700 square foot study and collaboration center that will be the focal point for the building’s instructional activities when completed. This portion of the building will be named the Helen DeVitt Jones Student Learning Center.

Guests may park in the lots off the Administration Building or Student Center. Because of construction, C.M. Sanders Drive is diverted to one-way traffic from south to north and closed to through traffic.

For more information, contact Dane Dewbre, associate dean of marketing and recruitment, at (806) 716-2210.

