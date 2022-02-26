LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

South Plains College Lubbock Center will offer a Construction Technology class from Tuesday (March 1) through April 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the campus located at 3907 Ave. Q.

Construction Technology is an introductory course that will focus on basic residential construction maintenance projects. The student’s skills can be applied to basic commercial maintenance. Additionally, participants will be trained in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) safety, proper equipment and tool usage for given projects, estimate material requirements, and demonstrate methods and techniques used in various types of site preparation. The class is limited to 10 students.

Interested students need to complete the SPC CE Application and register for the class.

The cost is $750 plus $150.00 for materials.

The textbook was written by NCCER, the industry’s source for training, assessments and certification. It costs $82, and it is available at the SPC Reese Center Bookstore at (806) 716-4610.

For more information, contact Stephanie Prieto, administrative assistant, at (806) 716-4604 or email saprieto@southplainscollege.edu.

(Press release from South Plains College)