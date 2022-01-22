SPC Lubbock Center to offer Patient Care Technician/Assistant course

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

South Plains College Lubbock Center will offer a Patient Care Technician/Assistant course to train individuals for work in the healthcare environment. Students’ instruction methods will include classroom training, work-based experience through simulation and a clinical lab.

Students who register for the PCT course must register for or have already completed:

HPRS 1001: Medical Terminology

HPRS 1006: Introduction to the Healthcare Profession

ECRD 1011: Electrocardiography (EKG) (Mondays and Wednesdays starting Jan. 24) PLAB 1023: Phlebotomy (Mondays and Wednesdays starting Jan. 24)

NURA 1001 and 1060: CNA Classroom Instructions (Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 25)

Clinicals (Saturdays, time TBD)

The classes will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the SPC Lubbock Center, 3907 Ave. Q. The cost is $345 for PCT; $345 for HPRS1001; $445 for HPRS 1006; $500 for EKG; $565 for PLAB; and $500 for CNA. Funding sources are available to assist students.

Students will complete the 96-hours of classroom and online instructions. They will prepare for the NHA Certified Patient Care Technician/Assistant Examination. In completing the 60-hours classroom, clinical lab and online instruction, students will prepare for the NHA Phlebotomy Certification Exam. In completing the 60-hours classroom and clinical lab instructions, students will prepare for the NHA EKG Certification Exam. In completing the 60-hours in the classroom and 40 hours of clinicals, each student will be required to take the State of Texas Certified Nurse Aide Competency Examination with Prometrics. Students will submit their own applications and testing fees directly to Prometrics after completion of the class.

CPR Certification is required and not included in tuition fees. Other supplies not included in the tuition and fees are a blood pressure cuff and stethoscope. A maximum of 10 participants will be accepted for this class.

Students will not be allowed to register or pay for this class without all requirements being met. Criminal background checks will be performed on all students. No refunds will be given for

criminal background checks. Students must be at least 18 years of age. Students can register at the SPC Lubbock Center.

To register for the course, students must complete the SPC Continuing Education Application at https://ce.southplainscollege.edu/Ellucian.ERecruting.Web.External/Pages/welcome.aspx

Students must provide proof of immunization for MMR – 2 shot series or TITER; Current negative TB Test (not older than 1 year prior to the first class day; Tetanus (not older than 10 years prior to the first class day; Hepatitis B Series or TITER (HEP B – only titer needed if student cannot find shot record or is in middle of series); Varicella or proof of chicken pox, flu shot is required for all students enrolled between Oct. 1 and March 31. Students must provide identification with names matching on all documents and not expire before the end of class; a valid driver’s license or ID and a social security card.

For more information, contact Stephanie Prieto at (806) 716-4604 or email saprieto@southplainscollege.edu.

(Press release from South Plains College)