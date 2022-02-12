LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

The South Plains College Natatorium announces its spring 2022 swim schedule. The public is encouraged to dive into a variety of classes and lessons.

Membership Information – No charge for Full Time SPC staff, students and Hockley County seniors over 65 (ID required); Fitness Center Members must present their ID for free admission; Full Time SPC Staff Family, the cost is $75 yearly; Single rate is $75 a semester or $150 for the year; Couple (Husband/Wife only) cost $100 a semester or $200 annually; Family (immediate mom/dad/two children) $150 semester of $300 annually; and Member guest rates are $5 with a limit of two.

The pool will be closed at 1 p.m. on March 11 through March 18 for Spring Break and at 1 p.m. on April 14 through April 17 for Easter.

Lap Swim Only – Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. Recreational and Lap Swimming will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Community Classes run through May 6. Students need to register and pay in advance. To register and pay please go to the following link: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20027_ustores/web/store main.jsp?STOREID=1&SINGLESTORE=true. The cost for the following classes is $75.

Early Bird Swim (lap swimming only) meets from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Shallow and Deep-Water Aerobics (non-instructional) meets from 7:15 to 8 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Arthritis (instructional) class strengthens joints and muscles and meets from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Water Aerobics (instructional) is a cardiovascular program that improves strength and flexibility and meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

The SPC Natatorium is available for parties and rents for $150. The fee includes lifeguards for a two hour party for one to 30 people. Parties must be reserved at least one week prior to the event by leaving a $50 deposit during open swim times. The balcony or outdoor patio may be used for refreshments. Party guests are responsible for clean-up.

For more information, contact Natatorium Director Mike Harrison at (806) 716-2228.

