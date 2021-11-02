SPC Presidential Reception honoring the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients on Nov. 5

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

The public is invited to attend the South Plains College Presidential Reception honoring the recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award for 2021.



The come and go reception will take place this Friday, November 5th, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Building on the SPC (South Plains College) Levelland Campus.



This year’s recipients are John Duff, executive vice president of National Sorghum Producers and Sergeant Joshua Bartlett posthumously, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander.



For more information contact Missy Passmore at 806-716-2103 or by email at mpassmore@southplainscollege.edu

