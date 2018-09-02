SPC to host dedication ceremony for the Gerstenberger Residence Hal on September 7

The following is a news release from South Plains College:

The South Plains College Board of Regents and administration will host a dedication ceremony Sept. 7 for the Earl and June Gerstenberger Residence Hall, located at South College Avenue and J.V. Morton Drive.

The event will begin at 10 a.m., and will be followed by a reception for the honorees until 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The Board of Regents adopted a resolution on May 10, 2018 to change the name of the college’s newest student residence facility from Southwest Hall to Earl and June Gerstenberger Hall.

“This is a fitting tribute and wonderful way to honor them for their years of dedication,” said Mike Box, chairman of the South Plains College Board of Regents. In their work together at SPC, the Gerstenbergers’ commitment to fostering opportunities for student success became the standard for the student services program.

“We are proud to recognize the contributions and investments that Earl and June made to South Plains College over the years,” said Dr. Robin Satterwhite, SPC President. “They both served as a foundation for the promising beginnings of the college, and they were instrumental in the growth of the college to what it is today. Without them, South Plains College would be a very different place.”

For more than 60 years, the Gerstenbergers’ association with South Plains College has left a lasting mark on the history and success of the College. Earl Gerstenberger joined SPC as a member of the original faculty and administration who opened the College to students and the community in September 1958.=

As the College’s first agriculture teacher, he was responsible for developing and growing the agriculture program, which included sponsoring the Agriculture Club, Rodeo Club and managing

the college farm. Because of his knowledge of horticulture, he also served as grounds supervisor and was instrumental in establishing the landscape plan that beautifies the Levelland campus. His teaching abilities were recognized in 1965 when he was named the first recipient of the Faculty Excellence Award.

Appointed Dean of Men in 1966, he helped shape the College’s early residence life program. He was named Dean of Students in 1974 and provided leadership in expanding student support services at a time when the College was growing in enrollment and educational programming. Dean Gerstenberger was later appointed Vice President for Student and Administrative Affairs and served 11 years in this position before retiring in 1993.

June Gerstenberger joined SPC in 1967 as Secretary to the Registrar. This position resulted in a 26-year career of assisting SPC students in the registrar’s office and later in financial aid, special services and the business office.

Now as retirees and friends of the college, the Gerstenbergers have continued to show their support of the college in a multitude of ways, including the establishment of a scholarship endowment bearing their name to benefit students in the agriculture program.

For more information, contact Dane Dewbre, associate dean of marketing and recruitment, at (806) 716-2210 or email ddewbre@southplainscollege.edu.

(News release from South Plains College)