LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Community Action Association and the Project CHAMPS Navigator Program announced open enrollment from the Healthcare.gov Marketplace has begun and runs through December 15 for the health care plan to be effective January 1, 2024.

A press release said if employed, with the new tax law you may be eligible for a premium tax credit that would assist you with low premiums for health coverage.

The SPCAA will have federally certified Navigators available on November 28 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on November 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Maggie Trejo Center in Lubbock to assist with healthcare enrollments.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for further assistance, click here.