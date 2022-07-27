Samantha Mendoza, Navigator Communications Director for South Plains Community Action Association, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about one of the many services they offer communities on the South Plains.

Finding health insurance can be a daunting task. Between copays, premiums, and deductibles, it can be overwhelming and confusing to enroll in a plan. The SPCAA Navigator program offers federally certified navigators to help walk applicants through the Marketplace process step-by-step and answer any questions you may have. They help applicants pick a plan that best fits their needs and budget.

Servicing 15 counties in the South Plains area, SPCAA navigators can meet in rural towns or virtually. Appointments are always 100% free, PLUS Spanish-speaking staff are available for those who need bilingual assistance.

Those interested can call 833-314-2373 to schedule a free appointment.

(Information provided by SPCAA)