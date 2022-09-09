Samantha Mendoza, Communications Director for South Plains Community Action Association, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their WIC nutritional program.

The following is a press release from SPCAA:

At WIC, we know your family’s health is important to you. WIC is a nutritional program that goes above and beyond for families in Texas. We want to be there every step of the way during those crucial years of development for your child. That is why WIC benefits are for pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children up to their 5th birthday!

WIC clients have access to healthy food benefits for their local grocery store, breastfeeding support, one-on-one counseling with nutritionists, recipes and cooking demonstrations, as well as nutrition classes.

Pregnant women, breastfeeding women, or families with children under the age of 5 that meet the income requirements are applicable for WIC. Those individuals who are on Medicaid, TANF, or SNAP automatically qualify for WIC benefits.

Documents needed:

Proof of either Medicaid, SNAP, TANF OR proof of income, proof of residence, and proof of identification.

Lubbock WIC locations:

SPCAA WIC services 104 counties in the state of Texas, including Lubbock County. There are several WIC clinics in the outlying rural areas of Lubbock as well.

· 1946 Avenue Q (First Floor) Lubbock, TX 79411

· 602 W. Loop 289 Suite 100 Lubbock, TX 79416

· 2630 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403 (Inside United Supermarket)

· 1301 50th Street 10A Lubbock, TX 79412