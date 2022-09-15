Samantha Mendoza, Communications Director for South Plains Community Action Association, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their Weatherization Assistance Program.

The following is a press release from SPCAA:

The SPCAA Weatherization program combats high energy bills by improving the energy efficiency of low-income dwellings. Through the installation of insulation, air sealing, weather-stripping doors and windows, duct sealing, and the repair or replacement of inefficient heating and cooling systems, SPCAA ensures that homes in our community are prepared for all types of weather.

In addition to providing energy saving improvements, diagnostic testing is performed on all combustion appliances to verify that the appliances are operating safely and efficiently. A whole-house energy assessment is conducted on the home to determine what measures will be most effective in saving the client the most money on their utility bills.

Households who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Veteran’s Benefits, or Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) could be eligible.

“Before weatherization, I had to close all the rooms in my house and live out of one room during winter. Despite this, my kids were freezing and I couldn’t afford my utility bills. After weatherization, my home is toasty warm and I can pay my utility bills again.”

-Post, TX, Resident