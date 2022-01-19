SPC’s Workforce Development program announces spring 2022 courses

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

South Plains College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education will offer classes and scholarships to individuals for the SPC Truck Driving School.

Motivation, Education and Training will award a $5,000 scholarship for anyone who has worked in the agriculture field during the last two years and now wants to pursue a career in truck driving. The student’s responsibility will be $1,200. The SPC Truck Driving School has a 100 percent job placement upon completion of the course and licensing. Only 12 students are accepted at a time. The next class starts Jan. 31.

In February, Workforce Development is bringing back two oilfield safety classes required by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The classes, Hydrogen Sulfide Gas (starts Feb. 14) and Safeland (starts Feb. 15.) Both classes begin at 8 a.m. with the hydrogen course slated for four hours; and the Safeland course is slated for eight hours. The classes are limited to 24 students per class, and they will be offered in the Technology Center.

For more information, contact Jay Warnick, director of workforce development/continuing education, at (806) 716-2547.

(Press release from South Plains College)