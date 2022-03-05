LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

Veriforce’s one-day safety orientation, accredited by SafeGulf and SafeLandUSA, will offer two general safety classes on March 12 and March 13 on the South Plains College Levelland campus. This orientation provides general safety information that workers need to know before entering a company facility and while performing their assigned work duties.



Students will learn about hazards they may encounter in the workplace and become familiar with various practices to mitigate those hazards. SPC’s Workforce Development is bringing back two oilfield safety classes required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The classes, Hydrogen Sulfide Gas, start March 12 and cost $130, and Safeland starts March 13 and costs $175. Both classes will begin at 8 a.m., with the hydrogen course slated for four hours. The Safeland course is slated for eight hours. The classes are limited to 24 students per class, and they will be offered in the Levelland Campus Technology Center.

Additionally, SPC will offer two new professional truck driving courses – the 80-hour class B CDL (Bus, Non-Combination Truck) training which costs $3,150 and the 200-hour Class A CDL (automatic trans only) training which costs $4,695.

For more information, contact Jay Warnick, director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, at (806) 716-2547 or email jwarnick@southplainscollege.edu.

