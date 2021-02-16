SPEC customers to see rolling blackouts during power supply emergency

LUBBOCK, Texas — In addition to rolling blackouts with Lubbock Power & Light, South Plains Electric Coop will also have “rotating outages.”

The following is a statement from SPEC:

South Plains Electric Mandated by SPP to Start Rolling Outages

(SPP Update) South Plains Electric Cooperative was mandated to start rotating outages on the SPP side now (Lubbock area members/Group A). SPP can ask for more load shed at any moment, so all of our members need to be prepared for rotating outages: https://spp.org/markets-operations/current-grid-conditions/

(ERCOT Update) Rolling outages continue and will continue until the weather emergency ends. http://www.ercot.com/