SPEC customers to see rolling blackouts during power supply emergency

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by SPEC)

LUBBOCK, Texas — In addition to rolling blackouts with Lubbock Power & Light, South Plains Electric Coop will also have “rotating outages.”

The following is a statement from SPEC:

South Plains Electric Mandated by SPP to Start Rolling Outages

(SPP Update) South Plains Electric Cooperative was mandated to start rotating outages on the SPP side now (Lubbock area members/Group A). SPP can ask for more load shed at any moment, so all of our members need to be prepared for rotating outages: https://spp.org/markets-operations/current-grid-conditions/

(ERCOT Update) Rolling outages continue and will continue until the weather emergency ends. http://www.ercot.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar