SPEC: #ThankALineman on April 13, 2020

Lineworkers serve on the frontlines of our nation’s energy needs, and on April 13, 2020, South Plains Electric Cooperative, along with other electric cooperatives around the nation, will honor the men and women who work in challenging and often dangerous conditions to keep the lights on.

We are proud to recognize all electric lineworkers for the services they perform around the clock in difficult conditions to keep power flowing and protect the public’s safety.

“Lineworkers are the first responders of our electric cooperative, and they’re always ready to get the job done, day or night,” said Dale Ancell, South Plains Electric Cooperative General Manager. “Whether they’re restoring power after a major storm or maintaining critical infrastructure to our electric system, lineworkers are at the heart of everything we do.”

South Plains Electric Cooperative invites all co-op members to take a moment and thank a lineworker for the work they do. On April 13, use #ThankALineman on social media to show your support for the men and women who light our lives.

