The following is a press release from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Since their founding more than 85 years ago, South Plains Electric Cooperative has been committed to empowering the communities they serve. Of course that mission includes providing electricity, but it’s so much more than that. It means investing in our young people—the leaders of tomorrow. And one of the main ways South Plains Electric works to empower local youths is through the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, a weeklong, guided trip to Austin and Washington, D.C.

This year, South Plains Electric is proud to sponsor a record number of high school students from its service area to participate in Youth Tour, June 11-19, 2023. In the past, South Plains Electric sent four students (one from the Spur area, one from the Childress area and two from the Lubbock area), but this year, Operation Round Up upped the ante, and we are doubling the fun. We will be sending an additional four students to experience this all-expenses-paid trip of a lifetime.

To become part of this enduring legacy and represent South Plains Electric on the Youth Tour, apply now.

Eligible entrants must:

Be a high school junior or senior at a qualifying school

Be a member of South Plains Electric Cooperative

Apply and create a video addressing the greatest benefits of being a member of the cooperative.

Finalists will be required to appear before an independent panel of judges to discuss any of the sample questions listed on our website.

Applications must be submitted online at SPEC.coop/youthtour by 5 p.m. on October 7. A list of contest dates for each region can be found on our website.

For more information about Youth Tour, visit SPEC.coop/youthtour or contact Jill Reece at jreece@SPEC.coop or 806.775.7809.

(Press release from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.)