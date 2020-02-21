Special education students learn job skills for the future

LUBBOCK Texas- More than one hundred special education students from eight school districts in the South Plains participated in a one day job training program.

This was the ninth year the event took place. It was a collaborative event put together by Amerigroup Texas, Texas Workforce Solutions and Region 17 Educational Services.

Students who attended shadowed businesses in industries of their choice.

“We tell the employers what we are trying to do they’re very excited about it because these students are very dedicated, they’re very hard workers in the community,” said community relations representative at Amerigroup Camelia Reyes.

Business owner John Roley has attended the training for the past few years and said it is important to help students.

“I think this is a really great way to offer some support to these young men and women who are going to be going into the job market here before too long,” he said. “They don’t know me and I don’t know them and i think it gives them really good life skills to practice interviewing.”