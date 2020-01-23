Special needs group remembers meeting Mahomes, excited for Super Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas — To some, Patrick Mahomes is just the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. But, to the villagers at High Point Village, he’s a local hero and a friend.

High Point Village is a non-profit that caters to individuals with intellectual disabilities and helps them achieve their full potential.

“Since I first met him, he has never let me down,” said Bradley, High Point Village villager.

Two years ago, Mahomes met all of them with McGavock Nissan for a fundraiser.

“I mentioned it to Patrick…he goes, ‘yeah, I am all aboard,'” said Brent McGavock, McGavock Nissan dealer principal. “When we got here he was in awe…of the kids, people and the community that came out to support that and everything we got that night was donated to the High Point Village.”

Even though it has been a couple of years, they still remember it to this day.

“I will never forget it,” said Anthony. “I will always have that memory right here.”

They are all ready to see him shine on the field.

“I hope Patrick Mahomes does good in the Super Bowl,” said Alex, High Point Village villager. “I hope they get a trophy this year.”