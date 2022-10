LUBBOCK, Texas — A drive-thru sensory friendly trunk or treat for families and children with special needs will be made possible by PALS Home Health on October 29.

The event will go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Monterey Church located at 6111 82nd Street.

For more information on PALS, visit their website.

Other Fall events in Lubbock and the South Plains: