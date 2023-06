(Nexstar Media Inc,/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from The United Family)

LUBBOCK, Texas— The United Express announced it will join athletes and representatives of the Special Olympics on June 30 at 10:30 a.m. for a check presentation, according to a press release.

The check presentation was from a “statewide donate-at-the-register campaign” where guests were able to donate money to the Special Olympics, said the release.

The presentation will be at the United Express located at 11306 Slide Road.