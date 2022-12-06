(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Planning Department is still accepting applications for its Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program.

According to a press release, the program allows residents of Lubbock to apply for small projects within their neighborhood to be considered for funding. The funding for each approved project can be up to $10,000.

The City of Lubbock said the current application period will end of December 31, 2022.

There is no fee to apply.

For more information, you call the Planning Department at 806-775-2108 or visit mylubbock.us/neighborhoods.