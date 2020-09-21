SPEC’s Operation Round Up opens Community Grant applications

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.:

South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up opened the Community Grant application online. The Community Grant is available for local non-profit organizations that serve members in the Cooperative’s service territory. The Operation Round Up Board will award up to 10 grants. Each grant is up to $1,500 and the application period is from September 18-October 2. Applicants can apply online at SPEC.coop.

Operation Round Up was established in 1993 to help communities and individuals needing a hand up, not a hand out. The program’s tagline, “neighbors helping neighbors,” is at the heart of why South Plains Electric Cooperative exists. Operation Round Up receives contributions from participating cooperative members whose monthly utility bills are rounded up to the next dollar. The average contribution is $6 per year, but it makes a big impact in the lives of our members and in our local communities. Operation Round Up has dispersed over 1 million dollars since its inception and monies go to: local high school students for scholarships, local teachers for mini-grants, house fire victims, volunteer fire departments, various non-profits and individuals.

The Operation Round Up Board wanted to help our community and our members even more after the pandemic hit. They came up with a variety of ideas. They were able to launch Operation April Showers in April on social media. Operation Round Up saluted some special groups of people such as essential workers, teachers, healthcare workers, etc., and gave them an opportunity to win $100 gift cards. They gave out a total of $5,000 to our communities, but they still wanted to do more. The Community Grant idea was born from wanting to do more and help our communities during the pandemic and the economic strain it brought.

