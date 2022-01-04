SPEC’s Operation Round Up to award a minimum of $20,000 in scholarships

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.:

South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up will award a minimum of $20k in scholarships to South Plains Electric members. The scholarship is available to high school seniors who are members, spouse or child of a member, legal guardian is a member or landlord is a member.

Applicants must reside in the Cooperative service area; participate in Operation Round Up; and attend a qualifying school. If you are not currently participating in Operation Round Up, we’ll automatically enroll you when you submit the scholarship application.

The qualifying schools are: Abernathy, Anton, Aspermont, Childress, Chillicothe, Coronado, Cotton Center, Crosbyton, Crowell, Estacado, Floydada, Frenship, Guthrie, Hale Center, Idalou, Jayton-Girard, Lorenzo, Lubbock-Cooper, Lubbock, Monterey, Motley Co., New Deal, New Home, Olton, Paducah, Patton Springs, Petersburg, Plainview, Post, Quanah, Ralls, Roosevelt, Ropesville, Rotan, Shallowater, Slaton, Southland, Smyer, Spur and Wilson. If you are attending a private school or are home-schooled, your application will be subject to eligibility verification.

A minimum of 20 scholarships are available, each for $1,000, payable $500 for each of two semesters through the freshman year. Satisfactory scholastic performance and appropriate personal standards must be maintained for continuing eligibility.

Students must possess the qualities of honor, integrity, thrift and good moral character. The Selection Committee evaluates each student on financial need, community and school activities, awards and honors and educational goals. The information provided in the essay questions is very valuable to the Selection Committee.

The Operation Round Up Scholarship was created in 1999, and throughout the years, has awarded $615,000 to local students. Students may apply at SPEC.coop/scholarships and the deadline to apply is February 15 at 5 p.m.

About South Plains Electric Cooperative

South Plains Electric Cooperative, a local Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, serves more than 60,000 connected meters in all or part of 18 counties. When you see Touchstone Energy, you know you are being served with accountability, integrity, innovation and commitment to community. For more information about South Plains Electric Cooperative, visit the Co-op’s website at SPEC.coop or find us Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

(Press release from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.)