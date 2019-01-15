Speed limit change on US 385 project work zone in Hockley County begins Tuesday

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff, Using MGN Online material)

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Motorists traveling US 385 in southern Hockley County should anticipate speed limits to be reduced beginning [today], Tuesday, Jan. 15, as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) continues work on a $27.6 million project to add ten passing lanes - four northbound and six southbound - between Brownfield in Terry County and FM 300 in Hockley County.

Beginning [today], the speed limit through the project’s active work zone on US 385, from the Mallet Event Center & Arena to the Hockley/Terry County Line will be reduced to 65 mph. Traffic on the Terry County side of the project limits will return to the regular driving speed of 75 mph.

Motorists should also keep in mind that reduced speed limits are in effect on US 385 in the city of Levelland on another TxDOT project making improvements to US 385 near the Mallet Events Center & Arena.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

