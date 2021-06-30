SPFB and H-E-B partner to fight Hunger on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the South Plains Food Bank:

The South Plains Food Bank and H-E-B are teaming up in the fight against hunger with the Fighting Hunger Food Distribution. Together, they plan to distribute meals to more than 1,000 families in need throughout the community.

“Although HEB is new to our community, they are not new to fighting hunger and have proven themselves to be amazing partners…” says SPFB CEO Dina Jeffries. “They’ve provide our organization with a visible and positive difference that ultimately makes a huge impact on the many children and families we serve.”

Most of the food being distributed, as well as the manpower needed to operate the high-level distribution comes directly from the H-E-B warehouse. The retailer has donated thousands of pounds of food and a horde of employees to help distribute those food boxes to the families that need them.

“During the Summer we know there are more families in need…” said H-E-B Hunger Relief Program Director Danny Flores. “We are proud to partner with the South Plains Food Bank to be able to help put meals on the table.”

Families who receive food boxes will enjoy a no screening, one unit per vehicle process to allow the most people to benefit from the event. The distribution will take place at the South Plains Food Bank on Wednesday, June 30th from 2 pm to 6 pm. South Plains Food Bank and H-E-B suggest that recipients bring their own box, bag, or pre-designate a space in their vehicle for the items they will receive.

About the South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About H-E-B

H-E-B operates more than 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. Founded in 1905, H-E-B is recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to community and environmental sustainability. With annual sales of $32 billion, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 137,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/Newsroom.

(News release from the South Plains Food Bank)