LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the South Plains Food Bank:

The South Plains Food Bank will be hosting their annual Hunger’s Heroes Luncheon to honor the volunteers that go above and beyond for their mission.

This event was created to give recognition to those volunteers whose service to the Lubbock community and to the South Plains Food Bank has made a significant impact on the fight against food insecurity.

“Our volunteers are crucial to what we do here” says Natalia Serna, Volunteer Manager with South Plains Food Bank. “Our community has a really big need, but it also has plenty of people willing to help us meet that need”.

Volunteer support at South Plains Food Bank fills the shoes of 19 full-time employees and contributes to more than 20,000 hours of service per year.

The luncheon will take place Monday, April 11th, 2022 at the Cotton Court Hotel in Lubbock, TX.

About the South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

(Press release from the South Plains Food Bank)