LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Homeless Consortium is set to host the Lubbock Homeless Memorial Vigil on December 21, the first day of winter and the longest day of the year, according to a press release.

The event will be held at Dave Freriks Park located at 16th Street and Avenue K. It will be from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The South Plains Homeless Consortium said its mission is to lead the efforts to identify homeless issues and to support the development of community strategies to prevent and end homelessness.