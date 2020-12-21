SPHC to host virtual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil on Monday, Dec. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the South Plains Homeless Consortium:

WHO:

South Plains Homeless Consortium (SPHC)

WHAT:

In recognition of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, SPHC will host a candlelight vigil memorializing those lost while homeless in our community on the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. Speakers include Family Promise of Lubbock CEO, SPHC President Doug Morris and Major David Worthy of the Salvation Army. Since 1990, the National Coalition for the Homeless (NCH) has sponsored National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness and to remember those who have died because of a lack of permanent supportive housing. Particularly during these difficult times, SPHC invites the community to participate in this meaningful event.

WHEN:

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020

WHERE:

SPHC will present the vigil via Facebook Live at @SPHhomeless

For more information, please contact Doug Morris, SPHC president, at 806-744-5035

(News release from the South Plains Homesless Consortium)