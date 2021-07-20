Spice up BBQ basics for an easy dinner with Safe Catch

LUBBOCK, Texas – We are a few weeks into summer now, which means people have already grilled the burgers, steaks, BBQ chicken, bratwurst and dogs. It’s time to mix it up and get creative with a twist on the classics. Instead of turkey, chicken or beef, this week’s answer to what’s for dinner combines the spice of taco night with the smokey char of grilling and the health benefits of seafood. Grilling a filet of fish can be intimidating, but anyone can make a simple salmon burger, and if you’re planning a camping trip they are an easy make-ahead meal that can be thrown in the cooler and cooked on a campfire. Check out the recipe here.