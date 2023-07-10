LUBBOCK, Texas— The Buddy Holly Hall announced Monday a national-tour for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will arrive for a live concert in Lubbock on September 8 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the academy award-winning film will be accompanied by live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.

Additionally an all-woman and majority women-of-color orchestra, The Broadway Sinfonietta, will be joining the tour, said the release.

Tickets for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert will go on sale on July 14 at 10:00 a.m. (CT). Ticket prices will range from $29.50 to $79.50.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com.