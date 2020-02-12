Spike Dykes location to be sold if bankruptcy court approves

LUBBOCK, Texas — A bankruptcy judge was asked Wednesday morning to approve the sale of the Spike Dykes Ford Lincoln dealership in Lamesa to Premier Auto Group.

The request is clear that Ford Motor Company has not authorized Premier to be a Ford dealer, but Ford’s approval was anticipated. The sale is contingent on getting a dealership agreement with Ford.

The proposed purchase price is $1 million and Ford might or might not require a so-called cure payment of nearly half a million dollars.

The official letterhead of Premier Automotive Management is in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While the Spike Dykes location in Lamesa was in business, the website listed David Thomas as one of the managers – specifically, the Dallas operations of the Reagor Dykes companies.

Thomas is listed as the registered agent of Premier Autos of Lubbock, LLC in official Texas records. Also, the letter from Premier was signed by Troy Duhon who is also linked to the Premier Auto of Lubbock by the company’s website.