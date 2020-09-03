Spike in COVID numbers highest among 18-24 age groups, according to city leaders

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock had their weekly virtual news conference Wednesday and discussed the sudden spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

“They are nearly as many cases between 18 to 24-year-olds in the last 14 days, as are in the entire balance of our population,” said Mayor Dan Pope.

Dr. Ron Cook said due to the constant communication between the city and Texas Tech and all the precautions being taken by the university that he believes the case exposures could be coming from off-campus activity.

Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech University, said they are doing what they can on campus to help keep everyone safe but that it is difficult to control what happens off-campus. He said they are monitoring dorms and other areas that could be considered hot spots across campus.

“We think our numbers are manageable,” Schovanec said, “We have adequate space for self-isolation, and we are securing additional space in the event that will be necessary.”

Schovanec said if the case count or rate of increase rises to the level that they feel compromises health and safety, they will go forth with an alternative plan.

“That decision to go to an alternative plan would be made in consultation with the city, medical authorities and health authorities, as well as with the faculty and staff,” Schovanec said, “we would consider the possibility of going online for say two weeks.”

Senior student Michelle Ghazzawi said she is greatly concerned for her safety due to posts she sees on social media from her peers attending events with groups of people.

Ghazzawi also said she wanted the university to take a more active approach to keep students informed.

“I personally just want a little bit more information,” Ghazzawi said, “I want to know how things are truly being handled on campus and how things are being handled off campus because something is wrong seeing a spike in cases.”

Ghazzawi said she is hoping the university will also take active measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 on campus as cases increase by instituting online classes.