LUBBOCK, Texas — Spooky season is upon us in the South Plains. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of some spine-chilling haunted events throughout the South Plains.

If you know of a haunted house in the South Plains that is not on the list, you can email the event details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Nightmare on 19th Street – Open from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Sundays and Halloween. The attraction is a mile and a quarter of frights. The event is recommended for people ages 12 and up.

East Lubbock Haunted House– The East Lubbock Art House will host its first haunted house on October 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event will include vendors, food trucks and more. The haunted house is recommended for anyone ages 18 and up.

The Blackness Haunted House – The Plainview haunted house is open every Friday, Saturday and Halloween from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The event will include four attractions including two haunted houses, a blacker maze and oddities. Everyone ages 12 and up are welcome to attend.

Trapped! Escape Room – The escape room is located at 3519 50th Street. Groups of thrill seekers can choose between three escape rooms. The room recommends anyone 15 and up to attend.

The Trail of Screams – The trail is located at 1300 Niagra Street and will be open every Friday and Saturday in October, and of course on Halloween. The trail said it is the longest haunted trail in West Texas. Tickets are $25 per person.

Lubbock Escapes – You and a group of people will need to complete puzzles, decipher clues and use logic to escape. Tickets are $20 per person, children under six are free.