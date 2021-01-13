Spirit Halloween raises more than $33K for Covenant Children’s through annual fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, Covenant Children’s announced it received a grant for $33,604 from Spirit Halloween, according to a Covenant Children’s news release.

LUBBOCK, TX- Covenant Children’s is pleased to announce they will receive a grant for $33,604 from Spirit Halloween.

Each year since our partnership began in 2010, this campaign has raised money from generous shoppers across the South Plains that has awarded Covenant Children’s more than $165 thousand. One hundred percent of local donations remain in the Lubbock community.

“We are so blessed to be a partner of Spirit Halloween and a recipient of their Spirit of Children fundraiser,” Covenant Children’s Manager of Integrative Care Christine Neugebauer said. “In a year when so much changed, we are happy to see Spirit Halloween’s generosity and commitment to caring for children remained steadfast.”

This year’s funds will go directly to our Child Life department primarily funding the Artists in Residence program. This program allows artists to provide bedside art experiences and live-streamed tutorials for patients on our pediatric unit, outpatient oncology clinic, pediatric intensive care unit and families in our neonatal intensive care unit.

Some of the funds will also go towards purchasing sensory items for our new sensory cart program for children with sensory sensitivities.