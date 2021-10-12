Spirit Halloween supports Covenant Children’s with annual Spirit Of Children Fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

Once again Covenant Health is receiving an enormous amount of support from Spirit Halloween Superstore through their annual Spirit of Children fundraiser. Covenant Children’s and Spirit Halloween have been partners since 2010 with Covenant Children’s receiving more than $165,000 in donations.

Spirit of Children is a national program that brings fun and funding to hospitals at Halloween and all year long. It focuses on hospitals that focus on kids to help make hospital stays less scary for children and their families. 100% of donations collected for Spirit of Children stay local.

Last year, Spirit of Children grants allowed Covenant Children’s to hire two Artists in Residence to provide creative and expressive arts experiences for our patients and families on our pediatric units. We were also able to add a part-time child life specialist to support our families on the NICU. Spirit of Children funding also helps purchase sensory, educational and entertainment items used for distraction during procedures.

Donate to Spirit of Children to support Covenant Children’s Child Life department at a local Spirit Halloween store or SpiritofChildren.com. Use the coupon below for 10% off your purchase.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s is the only independently licensed, freestanding, children’s hospital in West Texas and eastern New Mexico and is one of only eight members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and is the only one in our region.

As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

