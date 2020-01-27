Spring applications now available for the Community Assistance Grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Junior League of Lubbock:

As part of its mission to help improve the community, the Junior League of Lubbock provides Community Assistance Grants to local nonprofit organizations twice a year.

The Spring CAG application period is open until March 13. Generally, the Community Assistance Grants are provided to meet emergency needs for local registered nonprofits. More details, along with the application, can be found on the website: www.jllubbock.com/community/cag/

In Fall 2019, the League awarded a total of $10,000 to six nonprofit organizations:

$750.00 to CASA to purchase furniture and equipment for its downtown headquarters

$1,785.00 to Llano Estacado Silver Star Board to purchase 14 air conditioning units for clients in its adult protective services program;

$1,299.98 to Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic to purchase two refrigerators for its North and East location labs

$2,686.00 to Lubbock Impact to install 25 new exit signs for its building

$1,739.51 to Scottish Rite Learning Center of West Texas to install a smartboard technology system for its Lubbock training center, which will allow the organization to offer a more interactive learning environment

$1,739.51 to the Parenting Cottage to install work stations for employees providing prevention services for child abuse and neglect.

The League applauds the work and impact of these nonprofit organizations, which support children and families of the community.

The Junior League of Lubbock, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, exists to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women, and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of its trained volunteers. Funds donated to the community are raised through the League’s fundraisers — Holiday Happening, Partner Card and Touch-a-Truck.

For more information about the Junior League of Lubbock’s community assistance grants, please contact the League at 806-794-8874. To learn more about the Junior League of Lubbock and its community projects, please visit www.jllubbock.com.

(News release from the Junior League of Lubbock)