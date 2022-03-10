LUBBOCK, Texas – As spring quickly approaches, it’s important to remember that spring cleaning should also include outside and around your house. City of Lubbock wants to remind people of what violates Lubbock city codes.

Stuart Walker, the code administration director for the city, said there are several common code violations this time of year.

“We want to remind people, you know, make sure they keep their yards and their backyards and their alleys mowed. The city ordinance says anything over eight inches, uncultivated on more than half of the property is a violation,” he said.

A notice will be sent out to the resident, and the owner of the property has seven days to take care of the issue. Otherwise, the city will send out a private contractor and there’s a $200 administration fee.

It’s also important to remember the current drought situation and how unpredictable West Texas weather is this time of year.

Walker said that due to being in stage two drought restrictions, “Property owners are limited to two days a week based on their address on days that they can water.”

“We’re still seeing freezing temperatures, and then some days are 70. So we want to remind everybody don’t water when it’s below 35 degrees.”

Illegal dumping is also something to be aware of. Walker said to not put things next to your dumpster, if it won’t fit in the dumpster. There are four recycling locations that are available to the city. Those locations can be found here.

While this is a lot of information to remember, Walker suggests getting the My Lubbock app to stay up to date on violations and how to avoid them.