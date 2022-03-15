LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Having a Staycation in Lubbock this Spring Break? Join the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum for their Spring Break Staycation Tuesday, March 15th, through Friday, March 18th. Children of all ages are invited to pick-up activity packets from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day for just $1 per activity, or you can get all 8 packets for $6!

Children younger than six will need adult supervision. Parents are welcome to join their children as they create their fun art. No registration is required, but supplies are limited. Come early to have the best chance to make your favorite craft! Choose one day or the whole week. Each day has a different craft for your child to walk away with.

Buddy Holly Center Spring Break Staycation Activities

Tuesday: Stained Glass Kite

Wednesday: Architectural Letters

Thursday: Puffy Paint Color Wheel

Friday: Make Your Own Music

Silent Wings Museum Spring Break Staycation Activities

Tuesday: DIY Barometer

Wednesday: Make an Airfoil

Thursday: Helicopter (Whirligig)

Friday: Balloon Jet and Parachute

Dates: Tuesday – Friday, March 15th – 18th

Time: Pick-up from 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $1 per activity or $6 for all 8 packets

Ages: All ages

For more information, please call (806) 775-3562, visit www.buddyhollycenter.org, or follow the Buddy Holly Center/Silent Wings Museum on Facebook.



Programs at the Lubbock Municipal Museums are made possible through the generous support of the Helen Jones Foundation, CH Foundation, Supporters of the Fine Arts, Silent Wings Museum Foundation Inc. and the City of Lubbock. For more information, please contact staff at the Buddy Holly Center at 806.775.3560 or staff at the Silent Wings Museum at 806.775.3049.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)